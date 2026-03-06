Torrie Wilson Announced For WWE 2K26 DLC

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, along with 2K Games, recently announced on Instagram that she will be joining WWE 2K26 as a downloadable content (DLC) playable character.

This marks her debut in the WWE 2K series as part of the Ringside Pass Season 3, which will be released later this June. The Ringside Pass Season 1 for WWE 2K26 launches today, March 6, and will be available with Early Access.

Every player will have access to the free track of the Ringside Pass, which features 60 rewards across 40 tiers, including various content bundles.

The official announcement on 2K Games’ Instagram states, “Excited to announce that WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson is making her franchise debut in Ringside Pass Season 3.”

As part of the upcoming DLC packs, players can earn RXVP by participating in matches across most game modes, provided they have an online connection. Wins will yield higher RXP, and players can also complete challenges—some of which can be repeated. Certain challenges can only be completed through one-time milestone rewards, which provide extra RXP to help players level up more quickly.

As players progress through the levels, they can claim unlocked items, such as VC, MyFACTION Packs, MFP, Island banners, and more while continuing their advancement.

WWE 2K26 will feature six Ringside Passes throughout the year. Season 2 begins in April, ahead of WrestleMania 42, followed by Season 3 in June, Season 4 in July, Season 5 in September, and Season 6 in October. Additional details are available on the game’s official website.

2K Games will reveal the complete DLC roster at a later date. The standard edition of WWE 2K26 will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 on Friday, March 13, across all platforms.