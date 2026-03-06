Trick Williams Explains Viral Randy Orton Microphone Moment

WWE star Trick Williams recently appeared on the podcast My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox. During the episode, he discussed several topics, including the viral moment when he knocked the microphone out of “The Viper” Randy Orton’s hand during the January 9th episode of SmackDown, as well as his original plan for that segment.

William said, “You have to [snap back in]. And it’s funny, because I made up in my mind early, like, ‘I’m going to smack that microphone out of Randy Orton’s hand.’ I said, ‘If I’m going to do it, then I got to smack it to make sure that I don’t look stupid. It can’t just fall over. Like I’m gonna smack the microphone out of his hand,’ you know?”

On his immediate reaction:

“And when I hit it, the microphone, he instantly said, ‘Watch out.’ [laughs] You can just see the microphone just go flying into the crowd. It was hilarious, man. I was like, ‘Oh, shoot.’ Like, ‘It’s about to hit somebody.’ And then you’re right, I had to snap back into it immediately. Like, ‘I meant what I did too, Randy.’ But yeah, man. This is one of those moments like, I knew we going to go viral tonight because I’m gonna smack the microphone. I didn’t think I was going to go viral like that.”

On working with Orton:

“He’s been awesome. I’m not sure if you saw the clip when I’m inside of the Chamber and he’s like, ‘Oh, you’re not 6’5″.’ I want to say right here and make sure everybody sees this: me and Randy Orton are the same size. He’s just standing on his tippy toes. He just got quads. That’s the only thing about it.”

On if he’s had problems keeping a straight face in the ring:

“Man, only with Randy. Randy’s always like — [joking tone] he needs to take his job more seriously. I’m trying to make a name for myself and he’s cracking jokes, you know what I mean? He’s dancing, ‘Whoop that trick!’ Like come on, man. I’m trying to be a professional.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

