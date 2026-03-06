WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 3/3/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW attracted an average of 604,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 2.55% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 589,000 and a 12.50% increase from last week’s rating of 0.08 in the same demographic. While the 18-49 rating has remained the same as it was two weeks ago, the total audience is down from 744,000 for the episode that aired on February 17th.

So far in 2026, WWE NXT has an average rating of 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic and 637,000 viewers. This compares to the first four weeks of 2025, which reported a rating of 0.187 and an average of 774,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by the concert “An Absolute Experience” featuring Ricky Saints.