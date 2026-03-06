Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026

WWE is set to hold its 2026 NXT Vengeance Day premium live event (PLE) this Saturday, March 7, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Updated betting odds have been released for five key matches, including the WWE NXT Championship Match, the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Match, the NXT Underground Match, a Street Fight, and a significant singles match.

Joe Hendry is favored to defeat Ricky Saints and retain his WWE NXT Championship. Meanwhile, Tatum Paxley is predicted to beat Izzi Dame and become the new WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion. In the NXT Underground Match, Lola Vice is favored to defeat Kelani Jordan, while Blake Monroe is favored to win against Jaida Parker in the Street Fight. Lastly, in the singles match, Tony D’Angelo is favored to beat Dion Lennox.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of MyBookie:

WWE NXT Championship Match

Joe Hendry (c) (-300) vs. “Absolute” Ricky Saints (+200)

WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

The Culling’s Izzi Dame (c) (+140) vs. Tatum Paxley (-180)

NXT Underground Match

Lola Vice (-500) vs. Kelani Jordan (+300)

Street Fight

“The Glamour” Blake Monroe (-300) vs. Jaida Parker (+200)

Singles Match

Tony D’Angele (-500) vs. DarkState’s Dion Lennox (+300)