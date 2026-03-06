Chelsea Green Set For Cameo In ‘Hate The Player: The Ben Johnson Story’

According to Deadline, WWE star Chelsea Green is set to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Canadian comedy television series “Hate The Player: The Ben Johnson Story.” This series is based on the Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson and his positive drug test during the 1988 Olympic Games.

The report also states that Shamier Anderson will portray Ben Johnson in the series, which is set to debut on Thursday, March 26th, on GameTV and will be available for streaming on Friday, March 27th, on Paramount+ Canada.

Ben Johnson initially won a gold medal at the Olympic Games, but he became embroiled in a doping scandal that led to his disqualification in what is often referred to as “the dirtiest race in history.” The cast includes Ryan Belleville, Darryl Hinds, Lisa Horner, Emma Hunter, Suresh John, Jonathan Langdon, Gita Miller, Andrew Phung, Dewshane Williams, Leslie Adlam, and Arnold Pinnock. Other sports figures making cameo appearances include Canadian NASCAR driver Amber Balcaen and Canadian figure skating champion Elvis Stojko.

Currently, Chelsea Green is sidelined with an ankle injury she sustained last month and is in recovery. Despite her injury, she has made some recent appearances on WWE TV. She recently discussed her injury in an interview with The Ghost of Hollywood, revealing that her inner ankle bone is “chipped and cracked.”