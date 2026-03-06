The Hardys Confirmed For WWE 2K26 DLC

The official WWE 2K26 Twitter (X) account recently shared a new video featuring reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy). In the video, they confirmed their participation in the upcoming Backstage Pass DLC for the game.

Matt Hardy expressed his excitement, stating, “Ladies and gentlemen, I am very excited to announce that the goats, Matt and Jeff, The Hardys, The Hardy Boyz, are officially in WWE’s 2K26.”

Jeff Hardy added, “We are joining the roster with season 4 Ringside Pass, coming in July. Play this game without fear!”

Together, The Hardys proclaimed, “Because fear is only a four-letter word!”

The WWE Ringside Pass is an upcoming downloadable content (DLC) pack for WWE 2K26. It has also been announced that Torrie Wilson and Brian Pillman will be part of the DLC. Wilson and Pillman are both set to be included in Season 3, which will be released in June. According to Fightful.com, the schedule for the DLC packs is as follows:

– Ringside Pass Season 1: March 6

– Ringside Pass Season 2: April (Before WrestleMania 42)

– Ringside Pass Season 3: June

– Ringside Pass Season 4: July

– Ringside Pass Season 5: September

– Ringside Pass Season 6: October

WWE 2K26 is set to be released on Friday, March 13. Those who pre-ordered one of the special editions of the game—King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition, or Monday Night War Edition—will gain access to the game starting today, March 6.