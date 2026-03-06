Steve Maclin vs. Mike Santana Set For TNA Sacrifice 2026

On Thursday’s live episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, Daria Rae reinstated Steve Maclin and scheduled a TNA World Title Match for him against the reigning champion, Mike Santana, at the upcoming 2026 Sacrifice Pay-Per-View.

This development occurred during a promo segment where Santana, frustrated by Maclin’s repeated attacks after he was “fired” due to the Feast or Fired match, demanded that his rival be reinstated. Santana called for Santino Marella to come to the ring as the Director of Authority, but instead, Rae made her entrance. She reinstated Maclin, and Marella then appeared to announce that the match would take place at Sacrifice.

Since his “firing,” Maclin has made multiple appearances on the show to confront Santana. He targeted Santana following a moment in January when the World Champion praised him just before leaving, which pushed Maclin over the edge. This match will be the first bout confirmed for the event.

TNA Wrestling’s Sacrifice 2026 will take place on Friday, March 27th, at the John A. Alario Event Center in Westwego, Louisiana. The show will air on TNA+.