Ricky Sosa Set For TNA Debut

TNA Wrestling has officially confirmed that rising international prospect Ricky Sosa will take part in the upcoming iMPACT! television tapings scheduled for March 5 and March 6 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The appearance will mark Sosa’s North American debut. The 21-year-old Belgian standout has been gaining attention across the European independent wrestling scene, particularly through his work with promotions such as KHAO Wrestling in France.

Sosa was originally scheduled to compete in the prestigious wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament in Germany but was pulled from the event due to what was described as a “last-minute major career opportunity.” According to a report from Fightful Select, that opportunity turned out to be the upcoming TNA television tapings at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta.

Beyond his TNA debut, Sosa is also set for a high-profile appearance during WrestleMania weekend. He has been announced for GCW The Immortal Clusterf**k in Las Vegas, further increasing the buzz surrounding his arrival on the U.S. wrestling scene.

The young talent has already received praise from Mark Henry, the WWE Hall of Famer known as “The World’s Strongest Man.” After sharing a photo with Sosa on social media, Henry offered a strong endorsement of the Belgian prospect.

“I don’t know if you guys know Ricky Sosa, but he is going to be an unbelievable talent in the future,” Henry wrote. “He’s young, athletic, and he’s got that extra thing that you need for pro wrestling.”

Henry’s public backing has helped boost anticipation for Sosa’s debut in the United States.

Sosa’s arrival also comes at a time when TNA is actively refreshing its roster. The promotion has been searching for new talent following several recent departures, making the Atlanta tapings an ideal opportunity to introduce emerging international stars to its audience.

As of now, TNA has not officially announced who Sosa will face during the Atlanta shows, though he is expected to be featured across both nights of tapings.