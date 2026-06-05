Backstage Update On WWE’s Interest In Mike Santana

PWMania.com previously reported that TNA World Champion Mike Santana’s contract with the company is expected to expire sometime in July.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE has expressed interest in him, with a source within the company indicating there is “strong internal support” from at least one member of the WWE main roster.

The report also stated that if WWE signs him, they would aim to have him join the main roster by the end of the year. However, there is currently no specific brand assigned for him if he does sign.

The report highlighted that both Santana’s performance as a wrestler and his professionalism are highly regarded within the company.

Santana has been with TNA since 2024, during his current run, and is a two-time TNA World Champion. His latest championship reign has lasted 140 days, having defeated Frankie Kazarian to regain the title at the TNA iMPACT premiere on AMC on January 15.