Eddie Edwards Addresses WWE NXT Partnership Slowing Down

TNA Wrestling star Eddie Edwards, the leader of The System, appeared on Medd in the Morning to discuss various topics, including the relationship between TNA and WWE NXT.

Edwards said, “I think — you know, you look back at it, I think it was successful for both sides. I think we it’s exactly what a working relationship needs to be, where both sides get something out of it and it helps each side grow. NXT wrestlers will come to TNA if they want to get some more ring time or more reps or whatever may be, and TNA goes over to NXT to get some more eyeballs. It was like the prime description of what a working relationship is.”

On the relationship being less active:

“And right now, like you said, it has kind of tapered off a bit. And maybe it’s because it ran its course, it went so high for so long. And maybe it’ll swing back around. I don’t really know exactly what’s behind it. I don’t think either side is affected if it’s not going on as strong as it was, you know what I mean? If it’s not as in-your-face as it was. I think the fact that the relationship is still there, at any time somebody could be called on and we could — I’m sure there’s favors that can go either way. Which I think that’s perfect. We don’t need to be leaning on each other non-stop, but if we need something I think each side is there for the other. I think that’s the important thing.”

On TNA doing its own thing right now:

“Like you said, right now we’re kind of in the zone with TNA. And it’s very much focused on what we’re doing going forward. So I’m open to whatever happens type of thing. And I think we all are like, ‘Hey, if somebody needs to go there, let’s do it. If somebody needs to come here, let’s do it.’ But right now, it’s TNA working on our own. And I think we’re we’re going out there and delivering.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)