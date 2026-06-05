Backstage Update On Myla Grace’s TNA Departure

According to Fightful Select, Myla Grace requested her release from TNA Wrestling this week, and the promotion granted her request shortly thereafter.

The report also indicated that there are no hard feelings regarding her decision to leave; there was no animosity between TNA and Grace over this issue.

TNA Wrestling announced Grace’s signing in May 2025. During her time with the promotion, she was part of a tag team with Harley Hudson. Prior to joining TNA, Grace had competed in Marigold Wrestling and Over The Top Wrestling in Iceland.

Her last match for TNA Wrestling took place on the April 9th edition of iMPACT, which was taped on March 28th, where she lost to Elayna Black.