Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, scheduled to air live tonight from the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The live show will feature a segment called “King’s Speech” with Frankie Kazarian, and Elijah will be the special guest. We will also hear from “The Face of the Franchise,” Moose, and TNA World Champion “The Realest,” Mike Santana.

Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace will defend her title against Jody Threat.

TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, will put his title on the line against “The Wanted Man,” Nic Nemeth.

Furthermore, Moose will face Cedric Alexander from The System in a Street Fight. Mara Sadé is set to compete against Elayna Black in a singles match, and Mr. Elegance from The Elegance Brand will make his in-ring debut.

Finally, there will be a TNA World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s 4-Way Match featuring Brian Myers and Bear Bronson of The System, The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch), BDE and Rich Swann, and Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams) battling for a chance at the title.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.