Trey Miguel Opens Up About Missing Out On WWE Opportunity

TNA International Champion Trey Miguel appeared on the Johnny I Pro Show to discuss various topics, including his near signing with Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz in WWE when they joined in 2020.

Miguel said, “Man, I wouldn’t be having this conversation with you right now if it weren’t for Alex Shelley. When Dez and Zach originally went to NXT, and I stayed at TNA, it was so hard. I remember when I got the news that I would not be going. Contrary to popular belief, people think that was a decision that I made. I did not make that decision; I wanted to go with my brothers. We did not wanna break this band up. But I had the offer, and it was gone.”

On Shelly being responsible for his staying in wrestling:

“I wanted to quit. I didn’t know what to do. I was afraid to stand on my own two feet and I was afraid to go back to the company that just gave us this big goodbye backstage with my tail tucked, you know? It was borderline embarrassing to me. And Shelley had taken me under his wing that year, because Don Callis — for whatever reason — said, ‘Hey, Shelley, I want you to look after The Rascalz.’ And Shelley and I, we really clicked and we became really close. And I remember January of 2021, we had a lot of deep conversations and he said this, ‘I’m not letting you quit. It’s time that we get to work and make you undeniable.’”

