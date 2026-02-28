AEW’s Injury Rate Reportedly Nearly Double WWE’s

Both WWE and AEW are currently facing significant injury issues among their talent. Recently, AEW’s Penelope Ford and Bronson Reed from The Vision have been added to the growing list of injuries.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the injury rate for AEW is notably higher than that of WWE. Meltzer reported that 14.7% of AEW’s roster is currently sidelined with injuries, compared to 8.2% for WWE, which includes Reed’s injury.

Reed suffered a distal bicep tear while competing in the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Triple Threat Match against Jey Uso and The OG El Grande Americano and was reportedly the planned winner of that match. He now joins Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on the injured list. Breakker is recovering from a serious hernia issue, while Rollins is currently out due to a shoulder injury he sustained at Crown Jewel: Perth last October.

Meanwhile, Penelope Ford suffered an ankle injury while performing a move during the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match against The Babes of Wrath.

As of today, the AEW talents who are currently sidelined include:

– Adam Cole (concussion-related health issue)

– Anthony Henry (torn bicep)

– Bobby Lashley (shoulder injury)

– Brian Cage (knee issues)

– Buddy Matthews (torn ligaments)

– Colten Gunn (undisclosed injury)

– Dralistico (undisclosed injury)

– Dustin Rhodes (recovering from knee-replacement surgeries)

– Hologram (knee injury)

– Jake Doyle (torn bicep)

– Jay White (shoulder injury)

– Kota Ibushi (fractured femur)

– Leila Grey (torn ACL)

– Luchasaurus (shoulder injury)

– Queen Aminata (neck injury)

– Penelope Ford (ankle injury)

– Rebel (primary pulmonary lymphoma)

– RUSH (knee injury)

– Wardlow (torn pectoral muscle)

– Will Ospreay (neck injury)