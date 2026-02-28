AEW Revolution 2026 Already Nearing 10,000 Tickets Sold

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 2026 AEW Revolution pay-per-view (PPV) event has already sold 9,411 tickets, which is 28.1% higher than the sales at the same point last year.

Meltzer noted that last year’s Revolution PPV took place at the same venue but a week earlier, with an official attendance of 11,670. The starting ticket price for this year’s event is $50.

AEW has announced three matches for Revolution 2026 so far. After a time-limit draw against Konosuke Takeshita at Grand Slam: Australia, reigning Continental Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title in a “No Time Limit Match” against the Don Callis Family member.

Additionally, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will defend their World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks. In the main event, MJF will defend his AEW World Championship against “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch. If Page loses, he will be unable to challenge for the World Title again.

AEW Revolution 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.