Bobby Lashley Confirms He’s Fully Healthy And Ready To Return

Bobby Lashley has officially confirmed that he is healthy and ready to return to the ring following his absence after AEW Full Gear in November 2025.

Speaking at the For the Love of Wrestling convention in the United Kingdom, Lashley dismissed speculation about lingering injuries.

“So I am healed. Everybody thought I was hurt, I’m not hurt. You can’t hurt the All Mighty,” Lashley declared.

While some fans anticipated that Lashley would immediately target the All Elite Wrestling World Championship — currently held by MJF, a man with unresolved tension involving The Hurt Syndicate — Lashley revealed his primary focus lies in the Trios division.

He emphasized that he wants to operate collectively alongside MVP and Shelton Benjamin rather than chasing singles gold.

“All I want to do is win titles, so that’s where I’m really focused on. When we get back, between Shelton and MVP, we want to do things collectively. We want to do things as a group,” Lashley said. “So I think we’re going to go after the Trios guys. Let’s see what we can do with those guys.”

The current AEW World Trios Champions are Hangman Adam Page, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey. Lashley expressed confidence that The Hurt Syndicate’s chemistry and long-standing friendship give them a unique edge.

“The crowd loves us over there. We have an opportunity to bring back what we had before. And it’s real, man,” Lashley added.

Regarding MJF and the AEW World Title picture, Lashley acknowledged unfinished business but maintained a measured tone.

“MJF has the title, so I think everybody has some unfinished business with him. But, you know what, I have no hard feelings to anyone.”

While AEW has not confirmed a specific return date, Lashley’s declaration that he is 100% healthy signals that the Trios division could soon be in the crosshairs of The Hurt Syndicate — with the “All Mighty” ready to make an impact once again.