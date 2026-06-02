AEW Dynamite/Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 5/27/2026

WrestleNomics reports that the first two hours of last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS attracted an average of 704,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.15 in the key 18-49 demographic. The final hour, which featured the Collision segment of the show, drew an average of 498,000 viewers and earned a rating of 0.08 in the same demographic. In total, the three-hour broadcast averaged 635,300 viewers and received a combined rating of 0.127 in the key 18-49 demographic.

For Dynamite, viewership increased by 14.85% compared to the previous week’s figure of 613,000 viewers and improved by 36.36% from the prior week’s rating of 0.11 in the same demographic. This rating in the key 18-49 demographic was the highest since the April 1st episode, which also had a rating of 0.15. Additionally, the total viewership was the best since the April 15th show, which had 710,000 viewers.

For Collision, viewership rose by 20.58% compared to the previous week’s figure of 413,000 and improved by 33.33% from the prior week’s rating of 0.06 in the same demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewership on HBO Max, and those numbers are not directly comparable due to differing timeslots.

Currently, AEW Dynamite averages a rating of 0.112 in the key 18-49 demographic and 635,000 viewers in 2026, compared to a rating of 0.165 and 617,000 viewers during the same period in 2025. On the other hand, AEW Collision averages a rating of 0.065 in the key demographic and 411,000 viewers in 2025, down from a rating of 0.129 and 438,000 viewers in the same timeframe in 2025.

The episode was headlined by Kris Statlander facing Hikaru Shida in a Lights Out Philly Street Fight.