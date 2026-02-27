Darby Allin Kicked Out Of Uber During Live Interview

Darby Allin found himself in a bizarre situation this week after being kicked out of an Uber mid-interview while promoting All Elite Wrestling.

Allin was speaking with 102.1 KFMA’s The Podcast Broadcast to hype the March 7 episode of AEW Collision in Tucson, Arizona, when the ride abruptly came to an end.

According to the hosts, the driver became irritated that Allin was conducting the interview over speakerphone from the back seat. The situation escalated after the driver asked whether Allin was speaking to an “AA sponsor” or participating in a “therapy session,” claiming the behavior was rude and disruptive.

The radio host attempted to clarify the situation, telling the driver:

“This is like an interview… we’re on National TV right now just doing an interview here.”

The driver, who said he had been working since 5:00 a.m., was unmoved. He pulled over on the shoulder of a busy roadway and demanded that Allin exit the vehicle.

“Get out! Get out of my car!” the driver reportedly shouted.

Allin responded, “We’re in the middle of the highway.”

“I don’t care. Get out of my car!” the driver replied.

Despite being left on the side of the highway as traffic passed, Allin remained calm and even laughed off the ordeal. After the driver sped away, the AEW star immediately resumed the interview from the roadside.

“I’m in the middle of the highway… So what were we saying?” Allin joked, continuing the segment without missing a beat.

The incident quickly circulated online, with many fans praising Allin for keeping his composure. In true Darby fashion, the chaotic real-life moment almost felt on-brand — unpredictable, slightly dangerous, and handled with complete nonchalance.