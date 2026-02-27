AEW Dynamite Ratings For 2/25/26

How did this week’s AEW Dynamite show do in the numbers?

Let’s find out!

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the February 25 episode of AEW Dynamite in Denver, CO. saw a decrease in viewership and ratings.

The 2/25 edition of AEW Dynamite averaged 633,000 viewers on TBS.

That figure is down from the 692,000 viewers the show pulled in on February 18.

AEW Dynamite posted a 0.10 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, also down from the 0.12 target demo rating for the previous week’s episode.

Join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results.