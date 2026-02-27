Billy Gunn Says Today’s Wrestlers Focus Too Much On ‘Moves’

During an appearance on the No Holds Barred podcast with Toronto Sun’s Rob Wong and Postmedia’s Jan Murphy, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn reflected on the evolution of professional wrestling — and shared concerns about how modern matches are structured.

Now working in a coaching capacity for All Elite Wrestling, Gunn discussed what he sees as an overemphasis on high-impact moves at the expense of traditional wrestling psychology and storytelling.

“Just the basics. I just feel like all the basics are thrown out the windows because it’s all about moves,” Gunn said. “Now it’s not about moves. People are still into the story and telling that we do, and I love to coach. I really do….I guess, if you were to ask my kids, I’m a little bit on the not, I wouldn’t say the harder side, but I want you to learn.”

Gunn emphasized that success isn’t handed to anyone in wrestling — it’s earned through consistent work, discipline, and understanding the craft beyond flashy sequences.

“I honestly want everybody that I coach to have the career that I had, and to do that it takes work. It’s not like this was just handed to me… You have to go out and get it. You have to want to get it, and it’s going to take a toll on you.”

He also named several current talents he believes are incredibly gifted but could benefit from occasionally slowing down the pace.

“My kids… Colton and Austin are amazing. MJF, of course, is one of the top ones. I think Swerve has come a long way. There’s Will Ospreay. He’s just so talented he doesn’t know what to do with himself half the time… I wish [the structure] would change just a little bit so they’re not completely 100 miles an hour all the time.”

Among those mentioned were MJF, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay — performers widely praised for their athleticism but known for fast-paced, high-impact styles.

Gunn’s core message wasn’t criticism, but longevity. Having wrestled through WWE’s grueling 1990s and 2000s touring schedule, he understands firsthand the wear-and-tear of performing nearly year-round.

“First of all, our bodies weren’t made to do this… Try hitting that 300 days out of the year…. Just sit at your house and fall down on the ground just a bunch of times. You’ll do it about three times and go, ‘Yeah, that’s good for me.’ We do it night in and night out.”

For Gunn, it ultimately comes down to sustainability. While today’s wrestlers are capable of breathtaking athletic feats, he believes understanding pacing, storytelling, and match purpose is key to building a long, successful career rather than burning out in just a few short years.