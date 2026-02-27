Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 2/28/2026

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings on Wednesday night at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, for this week’s episode of Collision.

Below are the full spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Nigel McGuinness returned.

– AEW World Champion MJF and Kevin Knight confronted each other in the ring.

– The Death Riders (“The Bastard” PAC, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia and Claudio Castagnoli) def. Don Callis Family (Rocky “Azucar” Romero, Trent Beretta, “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match. After the match, Konosuke Takeshita and Jon Moxley brawled with each other.

– Don Callis Family’s Andrade El Idolo def. The Conglomeration’s “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii in a singles match.

– “Timeless” Toni Storm def. SkyFlight’s Zayda Steel.

– “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa def. Jay Lethal.

– The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) def. Gypsy Mac and Tyler R in a tag team match.

– Don Callis Family (AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada) def. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) in a tag team match.

– “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander def. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) in a tag team match.