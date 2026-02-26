Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution 2026

Following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced an updated lineup for next month’s 2026 Revolution Pay-Per-View (PPV).

AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch. The stipulation for this match is that if Page loses, he will be unable to compete for the World Title again.

Previously announced for the event is a match where AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will defend their titles against The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson).

Additionally, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion from The Death Riders, will defend his title against Konosuke Takeshita, known as “The Alpha” from the Don Callis Family, in a No Time Limit Match.

AEW Revolution 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event will air live on Pay-Per-View.