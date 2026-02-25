Thunder Rosa To Challenge For World Title Next Week On AEW Dynamite (3/4/2026)

The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is already starting to take shape.

During the February 25 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time program from Denver, CO., a big title tilt was announced for the March 4 episode in El Paso, TX.

Thunder Rosa, who recently returned to AEW, will challenge Thekla for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Before that, however, Rosa will join forces with Kris Statlander to take on The Sisters of Sin on the February 28 episode of AEW Collision on TNT and HBO Max.