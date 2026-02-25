MJF Secures Trademark For New ‘Big Hebrew’ Branding

MJF has filed a new trademark application with the United States Patent & Trademark Office for the term “Big Hebrew.”

According to the USPTO filing, the trademark goes far beyond apparel. The name is intended for use across a broad range of entertainment services, including televised wrestling appearances, live wrestling exhibitions, and the distribution of wrestling-related news and information through global computer networks.

The move comes at a pivotal moment in MJF’s current championship reign. His latest run as AEW World Champion began at AEW Worlds End on December 30, 2025, when he defeated Samoa Joe in a chaotic four-way match that also included Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page.

Since reclaiming the gold, MJF has successfully defended the All Elite Wrestling Men’s World Championship against challengers like Bandido and Brody King, reinforcing his status as a fighting champion.

The “Big Hebrew” branding appears to align with MJF’s long-standing character work, which frequently incorporates aspects of his Jewish identity into his persona — often in provocative and headline-grabbing fashion.

Looking ahead, MJF is preparing for his next title defense at AEW Revolution in Los Angeles. Before that, he and Hangman Adam Page are set to meet on AEW Dynamite in Denver to finalize the stipulation for their Revolution clash. Page has already escalated the stakes by vowing that if he loses in Los Angeles, he will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again.

With a high-profile title defense looming and a fresh trademark secured, MJF continues to strengthen both his in-ring dominance and his personal brand heading into one of AEW’s biggest shows of the year.