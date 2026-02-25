AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 2/21/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 470,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a decline of 16.22% from the previous week’s viewership of 561,000 and a 20% drop from the prior week’s rating of 0.10 within the same demographic. The rating for a regular episode of Collision reached its highest on the October 15th episode, which aired as part of a three-hour block with Dynamite, achieving a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo. The viewership for this recent episode is the best since January 31st, when it attracted 492,000 viewers. It’s important to note that these figures do not include HBO Max viewing.

Currently, AEW Collision averages a rating of 0.054 in the 18-49 demographic and 369,000 viewers in 2026, compared to a rating of 0.103 and 348,000 viewers for the same period in 2025.

The main event featured AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) competing against The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match.