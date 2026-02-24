Darby Allin Isn’t Worried About Winning AEW World Championship

Darby Allin joined Chris Van Vliet on the latest installment of his INSIGHT podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things AEW.

The following are some of the highlights.

On what is still on his bucket list: “I want to direct my full-length film that I finished the screenplay for. That’s the big thing. And then, you know, outer space would be cool. I don’t know. I feel like space would be, like, really, it would be fun. But it’s also, right now, I just want to focus on making AEW as important as it deserves to be. Because I just feel like this place has changed my life and my family’s life so much. I just want to put as much work into it as much as possible.”

On whether or not becoming AEW World Champion is a goal of his: “I don’t know. It’s a weird question because I don’t — it’s like something I talk to Sting about. He’s like, ‘I never really cared about championships. I cared more about just good storylines.’ To me, that’s where I feel like my head is on that thing. Would it be cool to carry, you know, be the face of a company? Yes, absolutely. Considering I do feel like I best represent what AEW can give one. Because you take a guy like Darby Allin, where would have Darby fit in the grand scheme of pro wrestling if it wasn’t for AEW?”

On wanting to give opponents their best matches while raising the overall profile of AEW: “My whole thing is trying to make someone look as good as possible. I don’t think about, you know, ‘How is this going to benefit Darby?’ Sometimes I feel like I’m almost too, I don’t know what the word is, too kind, too giving to the point where maybe it can be a little detriment to myself. Maybe I gotta look out for myself more. But that’s my thing. My goal is to just give people their best matches. People look back, like, ‘Damn, Darby made so and so look like a million dollars. Oh, and he made so and so look like a million dollars.’ Because that’s the beauty of this is it takes two to tango and it’s super fun when you can just raise up everybody’s stock and then the company is so much better in that aspect.”

Watch the complete Darby Allin interview via the YouTube player embedded below.