Thunder Rosa Responds To Online Hate, Defends Mexican Heritage

Thunder Rosa took to social media this week to directly address a hateful message she recently received — making it clear that while criticism of her work is fair game, personal attacks targeting her identity are not.

In a video shared across her platforms, the AEW star spoke candidly about the situation and the broader issue of intolerance.

“I want to address something real. I received a hateful message, the kind that doesn’t critique my work, but really attacks who I am and where I came from. I’m not going to repeat it. I’m not going to give this guy more oxygen. But I will say this: in the United States right now, a lot of people are being treated as suspects, not because of what they’ve done, but because of their names, their accents, or the place that they came from. And that is not strength. That is fear dressed up as power.

I am Thunder Rosa, and yes, I’m proud to be Mexican, and yes, I am proud to be from Tijuana, and I have earned every step taken in this business with discipline, sacrifice, and love for wrestling. If you don’t like my matches, my promos, my style, that’s your right. Wrestling is a passionate sport. Debate is part of it. But dehumanizing people, threatening them, turning immigration into a punchline? That’s not fandom, that’s hate.

So here’s my message to the locker room, to the audience, and to everyone listening. We can keep wrestling tough without being cruel. We can be loud without being dangerous, and we can protect this community by refusing to normalize intimidation. And to my Thunder Army, don’t spread hate to clap back. Don’t share it, don’t repost it. Report it. Stand up for each other. Because the ring is where we fight. Not the comments, not someone’s identity.

I’m not going anywhere. I’ll keep showing up for the people who see themselves in me and for the fans who believe wrestling is for everyone.”

Rosa’s message has already drawn widespread support from fans and fellow wrestlers, reinforcing the ongoing conversation about respect, accountability, and inclusivity within the wrestling community.

