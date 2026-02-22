Update On Trey Miguel’s Disney Cease And Desist Claim

TNA Wrestling star Trey Miguel revealed earlier this week that The Rascalz received a cease and desist order from Disney regarding their ring gear for TNA’s Slammiversary 2024.

During a recent K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Miguel shared that the faction’s Buzz Lightyear-inspired attire led to a legal notice from Disney.

However, according to Fightful Select, The Rascalz did not actually receive a cease-and-desist order. Instead, TNA Wrestling was concerned that they might receive one due to the ring gear.

At the July 2024 event, Miguel, along with teammates Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Zavier, faced off against WWE NXT’s No Quarter Catch Crew and secured a victory.

Currently, Xavier, Wentz, and Myron Reed are all part of the AEW roster, while Miguel had a brief stint with AEW before being released due to past comments he made on social media, which were directed by someone above AEW President and CEO Tony Khan.

Miguel quickly returned to TNA Wrestling and won the International Championship at the No Surrender event last week.