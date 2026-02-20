Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, set to air next week from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In an exciting 8-Man Tag Team Match, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will face The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) and The System (Eddie Edwards, “Prime” Cedric Alexander, “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers, and Bear Bronson).

In addition, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will compete against The Nemeths (“The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth and “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth) in a tag team match, with “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian providing commentary.

The card also features Léi Yǐng Lee battling Dani Luna in a singles match, AJ Francis facing “The Southern Psycho” Mance Warner in another singles match, and Ash By Elegance from The Elegance Brand having a face-to-face meeting with pro wrestling legend Mickie James.

Additionally, Jada Stone will take on Tasha Steelz from Order 4 in a singles match, and Tom Hannifan will interview “Bullet Proof” Steve Maclin.

Make sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.