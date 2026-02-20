TNA iMPACT Results – February 19, 2026

TNA Impact Results – 2/19/2026

Location: The Pinnacle – Nashville, Tennessee

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

The Card

Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali – Guitar Case Casket Match

BDE & Rich Swann vs. Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams)

Tessa Blanchard vs. Jody Threat

Trey Miguel vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo – TNA International Championship

Elayna Black to speak

Mike Santana to speak

Indi Hartwell vs. Heather by Elegance

Before the match, Ash by Elegance joined commentary and invited Mickie James to appear on next week’s show following their recent back-and-forth on social media.

During the match, Heather distracted the referee, allowing Ash to shove Indi to the floor. The rest of The Elegance Brand attempted to interfere but were unsuccessful in shifting the momentum completely.

RESULTS: Heather by Elegance defeats Indi Hartwell via pinfall with Hurts Donut.

Outside The Building

Security attempted to prevent Steve Maclin from entering the venue. Tom Hannifan informed Maclin he would be arrested if he forced his way inside and offered to speak to management on his behalf. Maclin agreed and said he would wait for Tom’s call.

TNA World Champion Mike Santana Promo

Santana referred to Maclin as “a guy who doesn’t work here anymore,” saying Maclin is knocking on death’s door professionally. He then called Leon Slater to the ring.

Santana apologized for leaving Slater stranded during their tag match at No Surrender but congratulated him for pinning former world champion Nic Nemeth.

The Nemeth Brothers interrupted, demanding a tag team match. Daria Rae appeared and reminded them that management—not the wrestlers—make the matches. She teased the match possibly taking place next week.

The System Promo

The System addressed Moose from their locker room, declaring they’re done focusing on him and are now shifting their attention back to championship gold.

TNA International Championship Match

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Before the match, Arianna Grace cut a promo addressing online criticism. She admitted to “playing Santino like a fiddle” to secure her Knockouts Championship opportunity and promised Stacks would regain the International Title, cementing them as the most powerful couple in wrestling.

Miguel debuted a custom TNA International Championship with a green strap replacing the traditional blue.

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA INTERNATIONAL CHAMPION TREY MIGUEL!

Miguel defeats Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo via pinfall with Shell Shock followed by the Lightning Spiral.

TNA Injury Report

BDE is cleared but continues to deal with a neck injury.

Jeff Hardy is banged up and not cleared to compete.

Elijah is less than 100% but medically cleared.

Eric Young Backstage Promo

Eric Young vowed to “cleanse” TNA, saying he would begin with Leon Slater, whom he accused of ruining the X-Division legacy while trying to impress another company.

Tessa Blanchard (w/ Victoria Crawford & Mila Moore) vs. Jody Threat

RESULTS: Jody Threat defeats Tessa Blanchard via disqualification after Mila Moore interfered and kicked Threat in the stomach.

Rich Swann & BDE vs. Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams)

RESULTS: Sinner & Saint defeat Rich Swann & BDE via pinfall after connecting with Total Elimination on BDE.

Backstage – DeLander & Warner

Steph DeLander called AJ Francis a pig and said he had been talking trash online. She and Mance Warner stormed Francis’ dressing room, sparking a brawl that required security intervention.

Backstage – The Hardys & The System

The Hardys said they aren’t hiding from anyone, including The System. The System confronted them, but The Righteous arrived to even the odds.

Brian Myers warned The Hardys not to trust The Righteous. After The System left, Dutch apologized for the miscommunication at No Surrender. As The Hardys walked away, Dutch referenced Daria Rae ensuring “their foot was in the door.”

Elayna Black Promo

Elayna Black addressed being eliminated by Mara Sadé during the Knockouts Battle Royal at No Surrender.

Black called Sadé out for an explanation. Sadé referenced their shared past before TNA, saying they came from the same locker room. Black fired back, saying she lives and breathes wrestling, while accusing Sadé of only succeeding because she “fits the optics” and “sucks up to management.”

Sadé challenged Black to prove she’s not a fraud. Black responded by calling Sadé a “stupid little obstacle” she must get past to reach the Knockouts Championship.

Announced for Next Week on Impact

Dani Luna vs. Léi Yǐng Lee

Santana & Slater vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

AJ Francis vs. Mance Warner

Ash by Elegance & Mickie James – Face-to-Face

Jada Stone vs. Tasha Steelz

The Hardys & The Righteous vs. The System

Steve Maclin will be allowed to plead his case to management, interviewed by Tom Hannifan

Guitar Case Casket Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Elijah

Order 4 were barred from ringside.

During the match, as both men were down, members of Order 4 appeared and attacked Elijah. Ali capitalized with a superkick while Skylar and Hotch placed a bedroom door across the open guitar case casket.

Elijah recovered, putting Hotch and Skylar through a table before turning his attention back to Ali.

RESULTS: Elijah defeats Mustafa Ali after chokeslamming Ali into the guitar case casket to secure the victory.