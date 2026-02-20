Leon Slater To Defend X-Division Title Against Nic Nemeth

TNA Wrestling has announced that X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, will defend his title against “The Wanted Man,” Nic Nemeth, during their iMPACT TV tapings next month in Atlanta, Georgia.

This match is significant for Nemeth as he seeks his first X-Division Title win. He has previously held the TNA World Championship and the Tag Team Championship. Slater, on the other hand, has been the X-Division Champion for over 200 days, having won the title last July 2025 at Slammiversary by defeating Moose.

The TNA iMPACT TV tapings are scheduled for Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6, at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta. Additionally, the episode airing on March 5 will be broadcast live on AMC at 9 PM ET.