TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Preview For Tonight (2/19/2026): Nashville, TN.

TNA Wrestling is back tonight from “The Birthplace of Rock ‘N’ Roll.”
TNA Thursday Night iMPACT returns at 9/8c tonight on AMC TV from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.
Scheduled for tonight’s show:
- * TNA International Championship match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
* Guitar Case Casket match: Mustafa Ali vs. Elijah
* BDE & Rich Swann vs. Sinner & Saint
* Jody Threat vs. Tessa Blanchard
* We’ll hear from TNA World Champion Mike Santana
* We’ll hear from Elayna Black
