TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Preview For Tonight (2/19/2026): Nashville, TN.

By
Matt Boone
-
TNA iMPACT
TNA Wrestling is back tonight from “The Birthplace of Rock ‘N’ Roll.”

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT returns at 9/8c tonight on AMC TV from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.

Scheduled for tonight’s show:

    * TNA International Championship match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
    * Guitar Case Casket match: Mustafa Ali vs. Elijah
    * BDE & Rich Swann vs. Sinner & Saint
    * Jody Threat vs. Tessa Blanchard
    * We’ll hear from TNA World Champion Mike Santana
    * We’ll hear from Elayna Black

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.

