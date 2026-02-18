Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, set to air this week from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a highly anticipated matchup, TNA International Champion Trey Miguel will defend his title against NXT star Stacks in a rematch from their previous encounter at No Surrender.

Also scheduled for the show is “The Undeniable Diamond,” Tessa Blanchard, who will face Jody Threat in a singles match.

Additionally, Elijah will compete against Mustafa Ali from Order 4 in a Guitar Case Casket Match.

