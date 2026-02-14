Two Titles Change Hands At TNA No Surrender 2026

The 2026 TNA No Surrender event delivered major championship shake-ups, with two titles changing hands in a night that further blurred the lines between TNA and WWE NXT.

In a cross-promotional showdown, Trey Miguel defeated Stacks to win the TNA International Championship in an 11-minute contest that had heavy outside drama.

Miguel earned the title opportunity after securing a championship contract in the Feast or Fired match on iMPACT last month. The bout saw repeated interference attempts from Arianna Grace, who was supporting her fiancé at ringside. However, the referee eventually ejected her, neutralizing the distraction.

With the playing field finally even, Miguel capitalized. He connected with a tornado DDT, followed by a spinning Downward Spiral before sealing the victory with his Lightning Spiral finisher to secure the pinfall.

This marks Miguel’s first reign as TNA International Champion. The win is significant as he recently returned to TNA after being released from a newly signed AEW contract. Miguel is already a decorated competitor, having previously held the X-Division Championship twice and the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

Stacks’ reign comes to an end at 70 days. He originally won the championship from the now-“fired” Steve Maclin at Final Resolution 2025 in December.

Later in the night, Arianna Grace ensured the gold returned to NXT hands by defeating Léi Yǐng Lee to become the new Knockouts World Champion.

The 13-minute match featured its own layer of controversy. Stacks — still reeling from his earlier title loss — attempted to interfere by throwing the International Championship belt into the ring. However, Lee knocked him down before he could successfully impact the match.

Grace seized the opening, striking Lee with The Cobra before following up with a fireman’s carry cutter to secure the decisive pinfall victory.

The win marks Grace’s first reign as Knockouts World Champion and represents another title shifting in the ongoing NXT–TNA crossover storyline. Grace had previously served as a liaison between the two brands before turning heel on the December 18th episode of iMPACT, where she shockingly attacked her father, Santino Marella.

Lee’s championship reign ends at 80 days. She originally captured the title from Kelani Jordan during the NXT Gold Rush event on November 18, 2025.

With two championships changing hands and outside interference playing a pivotal role in both outcomes, No Surrender 2026 further escalated the increasingly heated relationship between TNA and WWE NXT — and potentially set the stage for even bigger cross-brand clashes moving forward.