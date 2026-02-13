Backstage Frustration As WWE Revisits WrestleMania Plans

A new report indicates that softer-than-expected ticket sales have prompted WWE to reassess the match lineup for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, leading to internal debate within the creative team about the best direction for the two-night spectacle.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the drop in projected ticket distribution has been a key factor behind a full evaluation of the card. Dave Meltzer reported that frustration has grown among members of the creative team, as multiple “game plans” have been developed only to be revised or scrapped.

Meltzer wrote that the decline in ticket sales, combined with differing creative visions, has created tension behind the scenes. One source reportedly noted that at this stage, WWE should consider sticking with a set direction rather than continuing to shift plans. The argument internally is that while weekly shows are not selling out across the board, attendance remains historically strong, ticket prices are significantly higher than in previous eras, and ratings fluctuations are largely tied to broader industry trends such as declining cable households and measurement changes.

To counter the slower pace of sales, WWE management reportedly held a multi-department meeting on February 11 to develop new promotional strategies. Departments have been tasked with rolling out fresh initiatives beginning in late February to rebuild momentum heading into WrestleMania weekend. Despite concerns, the company is said to be maintaining its current ticket pricing structure for now.

Data from WrestleTix shows that approximately 36,000 tickets have been distributed for each night at Allegiant Stadium. At the same point in the WrestleMania 41 build, WWE had reportedly moved about 10,000 more tickets per night. Last year’s event ultimately finished in the 56,000–60,000 per night range.

There has also been controversy surrounding WWE’s policy preventing commercial establishments within a 50-mile radius of the stadium from hosting official WrestleMania watch parties. The move has reportedly upset some Las Vegas businesses, especially given that the city paid a substantial site fee to bring the event to town with the expectation of maximizing tourism and related revenue.

While lower-card matches remain fluid, the top of the card is beginning to solidify following the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship is viewed internally as locked in for Night 2. Meanwhile, ongoing Elimination Chamber qualifiers will determine challengers for the Undisputed WWE Championship and whichever women’s title Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan does not choose.