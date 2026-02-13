Former WWE Women’s Champion Returns In Coaching Role

Jazz is officially back in WWE — this time in a coaching role.

The former WWE Women’s Champion announced that she has joined the coaching staff at the WWE Performance Center, marking a full-circle moment in a career that has spanned three decades. After making several guest appearances at the facility last year, Jazz has now been brought on full-time to help train the next generation of talent.

“Giving God all the Glory! I can officially say as of 2026 I’m now a part of the coaching staff at the @wwenxt Performance Center! Professional wrestling has been my life for 30 yrs. Now I get to work with the next generation of Superstars! I’m a true testament of never giving up. No matter how long the process may seem!”

Jazz brings a wealth of experience to the role. Beyond her decorated WWE run, she also held championship gold in the NWA and competed in ECW and TNA. In fact, she made a surprise in-ring appearance for TNA in 2025 as a battle royal entrant, showing she can still go when needed.

Her previous guest coaching stints at the Performance Center were well received by NXT talent, with Karmen Petrovic calling her an “absolute trailblazer.” Now, she’ll have a permanent hand in shaping WWE’s future stars.

The announcement drew strong reactions from across the wrestling world. Bayley, Mickie James, Natalya, Allie (The Bunny), Kamille, and NWA announcer Joe Galli all offered their congratulations. Bianca Belair even joked that she might return to train under Jazz, writing, “OMG NXT talent are so lucky! I’m coming back to train! Congratulations!”

For WWE, adding someone with Jazz’s credibility, toughness, and in-ring IQ to the Performance Center staff is a major win — especially as the company continues building toward WrestleMania 42 and beyond.