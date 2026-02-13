WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Two Titles On The Line

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with a loaded card headlined by two championship matches and pivotal Elimination Chamber qualifiers as the Road to WrestleMania 42 continues.

The top women’s title will be on the line as Jade Cargill makes her first defense of the WWE Women’s Championship since capturing the gold in November. She faces Jordynne Grace, the former TNA Knockouts Champion, in what many see as Cargill’s first true test as champion inside a WWE ring. Grace brings power and experience, but Cargill has been presented as nearly unstoppable since arriving on the blue brand.

The women’s tag team division will also take center stage. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Legend has built strong momentum since signing with SmackDown, and pairing her with the imposing Jax creates a formidable challenge for the champions. Ripley and SKY have already turned back teams such as The Judgment Day and Giulia & Kiana James, but this may be their toughest physical matchup yet.

In Elimination Chamber qualifying action, Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, and Sami Zayn collide in a high-stakes Triple Threat match. The winner secures a spot inside the Men’s Elimination Chamber, where the prize is a WrestleMania 42 title shot against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. With Rhodes looking to reclaim the spotlight, Fatu continuing to rise as a dangerous wildcard, and Zayn pushing hard for championship redemption, this could easily steal the show.

On the women’s side, Giulia, Alexa Bliss, and Zelina Vega meet in another Triple Threat qualifier. The victor joins Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley inside the Women’s Elimination Chamber. Giulia enters as Women’s United States Champion, Bliss brings veteran savvy and crowd support, and Vega looks to seize a career-defining opportunity.

Elsewhere, Rey Fenix goes one-on-one with Trick Williams after weeks of heated verbal exchanges. Both men are looking to elevate their standing on SmackDown, and this bout could have larger implications heading into WrestleMania season.

SmackDown airs live at 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST) on USA Network, with streaming options available via Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.