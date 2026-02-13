Karrion Kross Addresses Life After WWE

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have been carving their own path since departing WWE in August 2025, and Kross made it clear in a new interview that there’s no bitterness attached to the move.

Speaking to TV Insider, Kross emphasized that neither he nor Scarlett carry resentment about their current position in the industry. He described them as “live and let live,” focused on maximizing whatever opportunity is in front of them rather than dwelling on what could have been. According to Kross, they’re genuinely grateful for where they are right now.

He pointed out that working independently has given them access to knowledge and experiences they simply wouldn’t have gained while under contract in a major corporate system. Traveling across different markets, engaging directly with varied audiences, and navigating the business side firsthand has provided insight into wrestling and entertainment that he considers invaluable. In his view, that growth wouldn’t have happened “inside the machine.”

Kross also addressed the perception that he and Scarlett may have faded from prominence because they’re no longer featured weekly on national television. He acknowledged that modern visibility is often dictated by social media algorithms and television exposure, but stressed that reality tells a different story. He noted that they’re consistently appearing in multiple major cities each weekend, whether at independent wrestling events, conventions, or comic cons, drawing thousands of fans. Rather than cooling off, he believes their support base has continued to grow.

Since leaving WWE, Kross has leaned back into his darker, more aggressive “Killer Kross” persona on the independent scene. Outside the ring, he’s also expanded into film. His short project Blue Evening has received multiple nominations at the Burbank International Film Festival, signaling that his ambitions stretch beyond wrestling alone.

For Kross and Scarlett, the current chapter appears less about chasing one platform and more about building a broader brand on their own terms — and from his perspective, business is not only steady, it’s thriving.