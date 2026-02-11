The Undertaker Explains Short WrestleMania 34 Match With John Cena

The Undertaker has looked back on his brief WrestleMania 34 showdown with John Cena, revealing the bout was fueled by a personal desire for redemption.

At WrestleMania 34, Undertaker defeated Cena in under three minutes in what amounted to a decisive squash. But behind the scenes, his mindset was far more intense than the match length suggested.

Speaking on Six Feet Under, Undertaker admitted he was deeply unhappy with his physical performance the year prior against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. “That was one of those instances where I was really unhappy with my physical condition against Roman,” he said. “I was really banged up, and I didn’t get in the shape I needed. I don’t feel like I did for Roman what I was supposed to do.”

Determined to prove he could still perform at a high level, Undertaker said he trained relentlessly heading into the Cena match. “I really had something I wanted to prove. Even at that point in my career, I always want to go out and steal the show.”

However, when he arrived at the event, Vince McMahon informed him that the match would only last three minutes — a sharp contrast to the 20+ minute showcase he had mentally prepared for. “I’m training like a freaking maniac… I get there, and Vince goes, ‘Yeah. Three minutes.’ I was ready. I could have gone 25 minutes.”

Despite the initial shock and disappointment, Undertaker ultimately accepted the decision and recognized that the segment worked exactly as intended. “I’m in a whole different frame of mind. I get there and, yeah, yep, it was perfect.”

The moment became one of WrestleMania 34’s most memorable surprises — a dominant, nostalgic flash of “The Deadman” — even if it wasn’t the redemption showcase Undertaker had envisioned for himself.