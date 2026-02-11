Chelsea Green Confirms She Has Suffered A Broken Ankle

Chelsea Green has officially confirmed that she suffered a broken ankle, providing clarity after missing her scheduled AAA title defense.

Green last competed on the February 6 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in a high-stakes Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Shortly afterward, she was advertised to team with NXT North American Champion Ethan Page at AAA on FOX, where they were set to defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana.

However, that match did not proceed as originally planned.

During the broadcast, Page was shown backstage on a FaceTime call with Green. She appeared wearing a walking boot and confirmed she was not medically cleared to compete. Following the show, Green took to social media and revealed the injury was more serious than initially believed — confirming she had broken her ankle.

La Hiedra stepped in as Green’s replacement, teaming with Page for the championship defense. The makeshift duo ultimately fell short, as Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana captured the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships, ending the reign of Page and Green.

Earlier reports suggested Green had only suffered a bruised ankle and would not miss significant time, but the confirmed fracture changes the outlook considerably. As of now, there is no official timetable for her return, and it remains to be seen how this will impact her ongoing WWE storylines.

We wish her a full and speedy recovery.