Brock Lesnar Set For WWE RAW Appearance Ahead Of Elimination Chamber

WWE has officially announced that Brock Lesnar will appear live on WWE Raw in Atlanta, Georgia on February 23, setting up what could be a major WrestleMania season development.

Before Lesnar’s return, Raw heads to Memphis, Tennessee this Monday (February 16) at the FedExForum. The episode will stream live on Netflix and feature two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches:

Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio

Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Natalya

In addition, AJ Lee is scheduled to appear.

Despite the buzz coming out of the Royal Rumble, a WrestleMania 42 singles match between Lesnar and Oba Femi is not confirmed.

The speculation began when Lesnar hit Femi with a German suplex during the 2026 Royal Rumble before eliminating him. Femi entered at #1 and lasted an impressive 39 minutes, immediately elevating his stock. Lesnar himself was later eliminated by Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

However, per Dave Meltzer, the match is “not 100 percent” locked in for WrestleMania. It could happen, but it’s not finalized creatively.

That makes Lesnar’s February 23 Raw appearance especially interesting — it could clarify whether WWE is pulling the trigger on the Femi program or pivoting elsewhere.

WrestleMania 42 takes place April 18–19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Already confirmed:

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk – World Heavyweight Championship

With creative plans reportedly shifting multiple times this year, Lesnar’s direction remains one of the biggest wild cards on the board.

If WWE wants to make a statement for Night 1 or Night 2, a Lesnar vs. Femi clash would be a classic “passing of the torch or proving ground” scenario — but as of now, nothing is guaranteed.