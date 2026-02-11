Bruce Prichard Responds To ‘Bully’ Claims Over WWE Unreal Footage

Bruce Prichard has addressed a viral clip from WWE Unreal that showed him sharply speaking to Chris Park (known to fans as Abyss) during a live broadcast.

The scene sparked online criticism, with some viewers labeling Prichard a bully. However, speaking on his podcast Something To Wrestle, Prichard pushed back on that perception and emphasized the realities of live television production.

“There’s cameras everywhere. There’s cameras around you all day long. You forget there’s cameras on you. It’s live TV,” Prichard explained. He noted that ultimate responsibility for timing and execution falls on him. “If the show doesn’t work, or doesn’t go off on time, they come to me… and I’m responsible for it.”

Prichard said the interaction came down to urgency and clarity in communication. Using an analogy, he added that when he asks how much time is left in a segment, he needs a specific number—not a vague answer. In high-pressure live environments, precision matters.

He also pointed out how documentaries can shape narratives through editing. “The beauty of editing is you can create stories,” he said, suggesting that viewers may not have seen the full context of the exchange.

Importantly, Prichard praised Park repeatedly, calling him “one of the sweetest guys on the face of the earth,” “extremely talented,” and someone who deeply cares about his work. He made it clear that the exchange was not personal and that Park is highly respected behind the scenes.

Prichard concluded by stating that live television requires toughness and directness. In his view, those criticizing the clip may not understand the intensity of real-time broadcast production. For him, the moment was simply part of doing the job under pressure—not an example of bullying.

The clip continues to circulate online, but Prichard’s comments add context to what many backstage veterans describe as a normal part of live TV workflow.