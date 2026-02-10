WWE Fans Spot Clues Pointing To Grayson Waller As Masked Attacker

The “Masked Man” once again played a major role on Monday Night Raw, inserting himself into the closing moments of the show and further deepening one of WWE’s most talked-about mysteries.

During Raw’s finale, the unidentified attacker — dressed entirely in black from head to toe, including a full ski mask — interfered in the action at the expense of Austin Theory, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

Theory himself was previously revealed as the original Masked Man, helping The Vision secure victory at Survivor Series WarGames 2025. However, the masked figure resurfaced at the Royal Rumble 2026, where he attacked Bron Breakker, and has now struck again on Raw.

Following the broadcast, social media quickly zeroed in on familiar mannerisms displayed by the mystery attacker. A significant portion of the fanbase believes the man in black is Grayson Waller, Theory’s former tag team partner.

One fan wrote: “It’s Grayson Waller, they didn’t even bother to ask him to buy new black shoes for this.”

Another added: “That’s GRAYSON WALLER lmfao. Check the stance and posture.”

Numerous side-by-side images and clips circulated online, highlighting similarities in footwear, posture, and body language that many believe match Waller’s.

Waller has largely been without clear direction in recent months, especially with Theory sidelined by injury. At times, he appeared loosely aligned with The New Day, though without a defined role.

It remains possible that WWE is intentionally using Waller — or another performer — as a decoy, with the long-term plan being a reveal involving Seth Rollins. Prior to Breakker undergoing surgery, Rollins was widely expected to face him at WrestleMania 42, adding another layer of intrigue to the ongoing angle.

For now, WWE is keeping the identity of the Masked Man officially under wraps — but the fanbase is clearly watching every detail.

I think it’s right but the reveal will be Seth. Waller hasn’t been with New Day, randomly. — 🗡️⭐️𝐒𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍 (9️⃣7️⃣)⭐️ (@NinetySvN97) February 10, 2026

You can by his posture and the way he runs. — Make It Mac Tonight (@Unknown96114066) February 10, 2026

Same coloured Apple Watch case and watch strap as the one in most of his pics on ig. It was 100% him tonight — NFTotti (Non Fungible Totti) (@nftotti) February 10, 2026

It's Grayson Waller, they didn't even bother to ask him to buy new black shoes for this 😂 pic.twitter.com/YqsnKUgmcz — NFTotti (Non Fungible Totti) (@nftotti) February 10, 2026