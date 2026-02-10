Belief That WWE Is Pushing Kiana James Over Giulia

This past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured a title defense by the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, RHIYO (Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY).

The pair faced Kiana James and Women’s United States Champion Giulia, with Giulia ultimately taking the pinfall loss.

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the match. Meltzer expressed his belief that WWE views Kiana James as a bigger star than Giulia.

Alvarez noted that James had earned the title match by pinning Giulia during the contest, suggesting that WWE is pushing James. Meltzer also mentioned that he felt WWE treated James better during the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

In that Royal Rumble, James lasted 27 and a half minutes but did not secure any eliminations before being eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez. Giulia had a shorter run, lasting 15 minutes and 15 seconds, and managed one elimination against Zelina before being tossed by Lyra Valkyria.

Since her arrival on WWE SmackDown, James has worked closely with Giulia, taking on the role of her “representative” and ally.