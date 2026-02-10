WWE Provides Update On Bron Breakker’s Injury Status

During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole announced during commentary that Bron Breakker is out of action indefinitely following surgery.

Cole stated that the surgery was necessary due to an injury Breakker sustained during training last week.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer on Sunday, Breakker underwent surgery to address a serious hernia.

Additional reports indicated that this was likely an ongoing issue, and the surgery became necessary after he flipped the announce desk during a confrontation on last week’s episode of RAW.

WWE is reportedly optimistic that Breakker may return in time for WrestleMania, although this is not confirmed at the moment. Breakker’s last match for WWE was during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where he was attacked by a hooded figure before entering the match.

The individual delivered a stomp to Breakker and rolled him into the ring, resulting in Breakker being quickly eliminated by Oba Femi.