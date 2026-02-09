WWE Announces Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches For Tonight’s Raw

The lineup for tonight’s WWE Raw continues to take shape.

WWE has announced two big matches for the advertised card for the February 9 Raw on Netflix show from Cleveland, OH.

Penta vs. LA Knight vs. Austin Theory of The Vision will take place to determine who joins Randy Orton as confirmed competitors for this year’s Men’s Elimination Chamber bout.

On the women’s side of things, Rhea Ripley vs Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile has been announced as a Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier, with the winner joining Tiffany Stratton in the Women’s Chamber bout on February 26 in Chicago, IL.

Tonight’s show will also feature The Usos vs. Alpha Academy for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships and Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri.

