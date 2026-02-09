Bron Breakker Out Of Action Following Hernia Surgery

According to F4WOnline.com, top WWE star Bron Breakker is currently out of action after undergoing surgery for a serious hernia.

There is no information yet on how long Breakker will be sidelined, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Breakker participated in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, entering at #2, but was attacked by a mystery hooded man before he could enter the ring. He was then rolled into the ring and eliminated by Oba Femi.

The following Monday, Breakker appeared on RAW, rampaging through the ringside area before LA Knight came out and attacked Logan Paul and Austin Theory. WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman later mentioned that Breakker wanted a match with Knight, but Knight was escorted out of the building and told Heyman that Breakker should do the same.

Breakker was expected to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42, although that match had not been officially announced yet.

Rollins is believed to be ready to return in time to face Breakker, but it is uncertain if Breakker’s hernia surgery will prevent him from participating in WrestleMania.