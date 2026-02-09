NFL Star Cam Skateebo Says WWE Is An Option After Football Career

New York Giants star Cam Skateebo spoke with TMZ Sports about various topics, including his potential interest in stepping into a WWE ring once his NFL career ends.

Skateebo said, “There’s a chance. I mean, I feel like I’m a pretty good actor, so there’s a chance there. There’s a bunch of chances. I feel like I can do something outside of football when I’m done playing, and I’m not too sure where I’m going to go with that, but WWE is definitely an option.”

On if he can wrestle:

“Oh yeah, absolutely… Just growing up watching it, and then I had an older brother that was bigger than me, so his reach was always longer, so I never was able to punch him. It was just wrestling the whole time.”

You can check out Skateebo’s comments in the video below.

