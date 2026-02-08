Report: WWE Still Discussing Majority Of WrestleMania 42 Matches

WWE held its 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, January 31, at the Riyadh Season Stadium, a temporary outdoor venue located in the King Abdullah Financial District of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event was part of the 2025–2026 Riyadh Season and officially marked the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania 42. The show featured Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan winning the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, respectively, earning their spots at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

During the following episode of Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns announced his opponent for WrestleMania 42. He made his way to the ring and revealed that he will challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas this April.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan has kept her desired opponent under wraps, as she confronted both Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill on RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

According to Fightful Select, while WWE will finalize the challengers for the other World Titles during the Elimination Chamber PLE, most of the WrestleMania 42 card is still uncertain.

The report also mentioned that several WWE sources have indicated that “a number of original plans for WrestleMania have simply not been presented,” and most of the card is still under discussion.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This timeline gives WWE ample time to prepare a card worthy of The Showcase of the Immortals.

Last year, both Night One and Night Two featured seven matches each, so it is reasonable to expect Triple H to book a similar number of bouts this year.