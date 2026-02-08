Current Lineup For WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

After last Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the lineup for the 2026 Elimination Chamber premium live event (PLE) has been confirmed.

Randy Orton, known as “The Viper,” will compete against five other participants, who will be determined in the coming weeks, in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton will also face five additional competitors, to be announced soon, in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, February 28, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.